

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $43.25 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $65.08 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $95.08 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $842.85 million from $701.00 million last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95.08 Mln. vs. $87.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q4): $842.85 Mln vs. $701.00 Mln last year.



