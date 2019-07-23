

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial output fell in June driven by declines in output in all sub sectors, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output decreased 1.8 percent month-on-month in June.



Mining and quarrying output declined the most, by 18.3 percent in June. Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and manufacturing fell 7.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial output fell 1.0 percent annually in June.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial output rose a working day adjusted 1.6 percent in June.



