

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's unemployment rate dropped for the fourth straight month in June, data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate fell to 5.3 percent in June from 5.4 percent in May. This was the fourth consecutive decrease in the rate.



In the same period last year, the jobless rate stood at 5.8 percent.



Registered unemployment decreased to 877,100 from 906,000 a month ago.



The EU harmonized jobless rate for Poland climbed marginally to 3.8 percent in May from 3.7 percent in April.



