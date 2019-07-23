

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $356.3 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $293.6 million, or $1.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $400.3 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.76 billion from $3.64 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $400.3 Mln. vs. $391.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.66 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q2): $3.76 Bln vs. $3.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 - $8.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX