

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) confirmed the company will bring an all-electric F-150 to market. It will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid scheduled to be released next year.



In its website, Ford released a video unveiling the prototype of all-electric F-150. The video featured a prototype of the all-electric F-150 successfully towing above 1 million pounds of weight. The company noted that this is far beyond any production truck's published capacity.



Ford said this prototype will help it deliver the all-electric F-150 in coming years.



