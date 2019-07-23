

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIT Group Inc. (CIT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $128 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $467 million from $524 million last year.



CIT Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $128 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $467 Mln vs. $524 Mln last year.



