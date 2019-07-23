

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $226 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $237 million or $1.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.95 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $237 Mln. vs. $245 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.60 - $7.75 Bln



