

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday affirmed its full-year 2019 guidance for earnings to be greater than $5.29 per share and adjusted earnings to be greater than $6.40 per share on net revenues between $7.60 billion and $7.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.46 per share on revenues of $7.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are excited by our new Preferred Lab Network status within UnitedHealthcare, which represents a multi-year opportunity that will build over time ,' said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President.



