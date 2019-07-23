

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.61 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $2.32 billion, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.72 billion or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $10.00 billion from $9.42 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.72 Bln. vs. $2.59 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q2): $10.00 Bln vs. $9.42 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX