

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) reported that its second quarter GAAP net income attributable to the company rose to $1.5 billion or $7.85 per share from $867 million or $4.18 per share in the second quarter of 2018.



The prior net income was impacted by $589 million or $2.84 per share related to the 10-year exclusive agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the acquisition of BIIB104 from Pfizer Inc., the option payment to Neurimmune SubOne AG, and the option agreement with TMS Co., Ltd.



Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion or $9.15 per share, compared to $1.2 billion or $5.80 per share in the previous year.



Quarterly total revenues were $3.6 billion, an 8% increase from the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $7.53 per share and revenues of $3.47 billion for the second-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company raised its 2019 earnings per share outlook to a range of $29.60 - $30.40, from the prior guidance range of $26.65 and $27.65 per share.



Annual revenue is expected to be approximately $14.0 billion to $14.2 billion, an increase from the prior guidance range of approximately $13.6 billion to $13.8 billion.



Annual Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be between $31.50 and $32.30, an increase from the prior guidance range of $28.00 to $29.



Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2019 earnings of $29.7 per share on annual revenues of $13.95 billion.



