

While reporting financial results for the second quarter, United Technologies Corp. (UTX) on Tuesday increased its full-year 2019 guidance for adjusted earnings, while maintaining its sales outlook for the full year.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its guidance for adjusted earnings to a range of $7.90 to $8.05 per share from the prior forecast range of $7.80 to $8.00 per share.



However, the company maintained its previous outlook for sales to be between $75.5 billion and $77.0 billion, but raised organic sales growth guidance range to 4 to 5 percent, up from 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.97 per share on sales of $77.23 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Looking ahead, we remain on track to establish Otis and Carrier as independent companies in the first half of 2020. We are also excited about the transformational merger with Raytheon that we announced in June, which will create a leading, platform-agnostic aerospace and defense systems company ,' said Chairman and CEO Gregory Hayes.



