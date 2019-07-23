sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,54 Euro		+4,28
+3,62 %
WKN: 852759 ISIN: US9130171096 Ticker-Symbol: UTC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,66
121,88
13:59
121,68
122,00
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION122,54+3,62 %
FN Beta