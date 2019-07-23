

ST. PAUL (dpa-AFX) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $557 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $537 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $7.83 billion from $7.48 billion last year.



The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $537 Mln. vs. $494 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.02 vs. $1.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q2): $7.83 Bln vs. $7.48 Bln last year.



