sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

132,68 Euro		-1,06
-0,79 %
WKN: A0MLX4 ISIN: US89417E1091 Ticker-Symbol: PA9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,70
132,88
13:58
131,66
133,24
13:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC132,68-0,79 %
FN Beta