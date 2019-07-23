

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $114.3 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $41.5 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $117.6 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $799.5 million from $780.6 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $117.6 Mln. vs. $127.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $799.5 Mln vs. $780.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.56 Full year EPS guidance: $2.35



