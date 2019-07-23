

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.42 billion, or $5.00 per share. This compares with $1.16 billion, or $4.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $14.43 billion from $13.40 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.00 vs. $4.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.77 -Revenue (Q2): $14.43 Bln vs. $13.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.85 - $21.15 Full year revenue guidance: $58.25 - $59.75 Bln



