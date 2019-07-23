

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $485 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $577 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $4.59 billion from $4.60 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $577 Mln. vs. $557 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q2): $4.59 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.65 - $6.80



