

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $75.1 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $72.8 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $55.0 million or $0.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $55.0 Mln. vs. . last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX