

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) said it achieved strong operational and financial results across all four of its businesses during the second quarter, which allowed it to grow backlog to a new record level and to increase financial outlook for 2019.



For 2019, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $20.85 - $21.15, up from prior guidance range of $20.05 - $20.35. Net sales are projected to be in a range of $58.25 billion - $59.75 billion, up from prior guidance range of $56.75 billion - $58.25 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $20.57 on revenue of $58.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, net earnings were $1.4 billion, or $5.00 per share, compared to $1.2 billion, or $4.05 per share, after severance charges of $96 million, a year ago. On average, 18 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $4.77 for the quarter.



Second-quarter net sales were $14.4 billion, compared to $13.4 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $14.2 billion, for the quarter.



Total backlog was at $137 billion, as of June 30, 2019.



