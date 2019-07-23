

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trends on U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.



The investors are closely monitoring the geopolitical developments across the globe, especially the leadership change in the United Kingdom. Boris Johnson was elected as the Tory party leader and he will be named the next prime minister of U.K.



The market is closely watching the positive signal from U.S. in solving the trade tariff tension with China.



HFA House Price Index for May and Redbook data are the important announcements in economic sector.



Coca Cola reported an increase in profit. Harley-Davidson, JetBlue, Lockheed Martin, Travelers and United Technologies are among the companies due to report their quarterly results today.



Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading in a green territory.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 88.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 26.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed in positive territory on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 57.65 points or 0.7 percent to 8,204.14, the Dow edged up 17.70 points or 0.1 percent to 27,171.90 and the S&P 500 rose 8.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,985.03.



On the economic front, Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 4.7 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for May will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.



National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 5.320 million, while it was up 5.340 million a month ago.



Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5, while it was 3 in the prior month.



Two year treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, Coca-Cola Co. reported a 13 percent increase in profit for the second quarter from last year, reflecting higher revenues and fewer charges. Second-quarter net income attributable to shareowners of Coca-Cola was $2.61 billion or $0.61 per share, up from $2.32 billion or $0.54 per share in the previous-year quarter. The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2019 earnings outlook and raised its forecast for revenue growth.



Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Chinese stocks advanced. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 12.97 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 2,899.94 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.34 percent to 28,466.48.



Japanese shares posted strong gains. The Nikkei average jumped 204.09 points or 0.95 percent to 21,620.88, its highest level since July 12. The broader Topix index closed 0.80 percent higher at 1,568.82.



Australian stocks advanced as investors awaited key interest rate decisions by the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 33.40 points or 0.50 percent to 6,724.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 31.30 points or 0.46 percent at 6,812.50.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 52.65 points or 0.95 percent, the German DAX is gaining 206.83 points or 1.70 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 45.41 points or 0.61 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 64.38 points or 0.64 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.26 percent.



