

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $27.99 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $33.18 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Mueller Industries reported adjusted earnings of $32.87 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $666.39 million from $662.77 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32.87 Mln. vs. $33.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.58 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $666.39 Mln vs. $662.77 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX