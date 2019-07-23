

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. will reportedly invest another $50 million in its Chicago operations to build its police vehicles as well as hybrid electric SUVs. It will also create 450 jobs.



The investment is on top of a $1 billion investment in Ford's Chicago assembly and stamping factories previously announced by the automaker.



The facility will also build other models such as the hybrid variants of the Ford Explorer and the Lincoln Aviator SUVs.



The changes at the Chicago plant is expected to help Ford to meet demand for the top-selling vehicles.



The converted assembly line will be fully operational and staffed by the end of the year and temporary employees at Ford's main plants in Chicago will be converted to full-time employees.



In June, Ford had said it completed a $1 billion expansion in Chicago. One of the oldest plants of the automaker was transformed into a high-tech manufacturing facility to support production of the Ford Explorer.



Ford also hired 500 more workers at the plant to expand production of sport utility vehicles, including its new Explorer and Lincoln Aviator.



Last week, Ford commenced negotiations with the United Auto Workers union for a new four-year contract.



Ford said in a statement that during the course of its 2015 contract, it exceeded its contract commitments by investing more than $9 billion in its U.S. plants and creating or retaining more than 8,500 U.S. hourly jobs.



