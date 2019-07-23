

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - After almost a half a century, British Airways pilots are for a strike, in demand of higher pay, pensions and other benefits.



A majority vote of 93 percent is in favor of a strike, but the pilots have not announced a date of action. The pilots union has been negotiating for a profit share scheme for the last one year and said 90 percent of its members took part in the voting.



British Airlines said they proposed a 'fair and generous' 11.5 percent increase over three years. The management is planning to approach the high court in London to sort out the crisis. The company would seek an injunction to halt strike that could happen in next two weeks.



According to reports, a single day strike would cost the airline at least $50 million.



More than 145 thousand passengers are relying on British Airways for travel every day. With the travel season in its peak, a strike in August would seriously affect the travel plans and would cause much inconvenience to passengers.



Meanwhile, airport employees in Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick airports are planning for a series of walkouts at the peak of the season. The members of the Unite has been staging strikes in demand of higher pay.



