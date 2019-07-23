

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Here's a list of few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.



Auto-parts retailer O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) is due to release its Q2 financial results after 3:30 pm CT on Wednesday, July 24. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.67 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Q2 Outlook:



* Sees Q2 EPS in the range of $4.55 - $4.65. * Expects Q2 Comparable store sales between 3% and 5%.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $2.46 Bln * Net Income - $353 Mln * EPS - $4.28.



FY19 Guidance:



* Projects FY19 revenue in a range of $10.0 bln - $10.3 bln; Consensus - $10.14 Bln. * Expects FY19 EPS to range between $17.37 and $17.47; Consensus - $17.73/Shr. * Sees FY19 Comps between 3% and 5%.



Telecom giant AT&T Inc. (T) is set to report its quarterly results before 7 am ET on Wednesday, July 24. Wall Street analysts expect earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $44.85 billion for the second quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Consolidated Revenues - $39.0 Bln * Net Income - $5.1 Bln * EPS - $0.81 * Adj. EPS - $0.91.



Recent Happenings:



July 17, AT&T and Microsoft announced a strategic alliance, under which Microsoft will be the preferred cloud provider for non-network applications of AT&T. As part of the company's broader public cloud first strategy, AT&T plans to migrate non-network infrastructure applications to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. AT&T will improve its cloud-based productivity by providing much of its workforce with Microsoft 365. AT&T expects to have nationwide 5G by the first half of 2020. Microsoft will assist AT&T in this by providing design, test, and build edge-computing capabilities.



July 16, IBM (IBM) and AT&T Inc. have entered into a multi-year strategic alliance. Under the partnership, IBM will be the primary developer and cloud provider for AT&T Business's operational applications. IBM will make AT&T Business its primary provider of software defined networking. Using latest technologies including 5G, Edge Compute, and IOT, AT&T Business will help transform IBM's networking solutions.



Aerospace giant Boeing Co. (BA) will publish its Q2 results on July 24, with analysts estimating earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $24.3 Bln * GAAP Net Income - $2.19 Bln * GAAP EPS - $3.73 * Core EPS - $3.33.



Recent News:



July 18, Boeing said it expects to record an after-tax charge of $4.9 billion or $8.74 per share related to an estimate of potential concessions and other considerations to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays. Boeing expects this charge to result in a $5.6 billion reduction of revenue and pre-tax earnings in the second quarter.



Medical devices maker Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) is scheduled to release its second-quarter results before the bell on Wednesday, July 24. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.



Q2 Outlook:



* Sees Q2 revenue growth between 5% and 7% on reported basis. * Estimates organic revenue growth between 6% and 7%. * Sees GAAP EPS in the range of $0.23 - $0.25. * Sees Q2 adj. EPS of $0.37 - $0.39.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $2.49 Bln * GAAP Net Income - $555 Mln * GAAP EPS - $0.40 * Adj. EPS - $0.41.



FY19 Guidance:



* Now projects FY19 revenue growth of 7% - 8% on reported basis versus prior view of 7% - 9%. * Now sees revenue growth on an organic basis to be about 7%-8% versus prior guidance range of 7% - 8.5%; Consensus - 8.40%. * Now expects FY19 GAAP EPS of $1.09 - $1.13 versus prior guidance range of $1.13 - $1.18/Shr. * Expects FY19 adj. EPS of $1.54 - $1.58 versus prior view of $1.53 - $1.58/Shr; Consensus - $1.56/Shr.



Aerospace and defense company General Dynamics (GD) plans to issue its Q2 financial report on Wednesday, July 24, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $9.36 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $9.2 Bln * Net Income - $786 Mln * EPS - $2.62.



July 9, General Dynamics Information Technology, a business unit of General Dynamics, said it received a $2 billion contract to continue managing the U.S. Department of State global technical security supply chain. The contract with the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, Countermeasures Directorate includes a base period of five years and a five-year award term.



