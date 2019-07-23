

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.10 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $2.33 billion, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $5.84 billion from $5.24 billion last year.



Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.10 Bln. vs. $2.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.84 Bln vs. $5.24 Bln last year.



