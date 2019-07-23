

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) revealed earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $242.3 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $282.7 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $293.6 million or $1.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $1.09 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $293.6 Mln. vs. $264.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.38 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.13 to $1.23. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.02 to $1.06 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.40 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 to $4.3 Bln



