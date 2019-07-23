sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,58 Euro		+0,09
+0,23 %
WKN: 910509 ISIN: US3379321074 Ticker-Symbol: FE7 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,81
38,90
22:00
38,77
38,95
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION38,58+0,23 %
FN Beta