

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $308 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.8% to $2.5 billion from $2.6 billion last year.



FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $2.5 Bln vs. $2.6 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 - $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.75



