

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Coffee giant Starbucks Co. (SBUX) is rolling out delivery across the US through a partnership with Uber Eats.



Starbucks Tuesday announce plans to make Starbucks Delivers available throughout the U.S. in early 2020 through an agreement with Uber Eats as the delivery provider.



Starbucks had partnered with Uber Eats to roll-out delivery in 11-markets earlier this year. The company said the testing was successful and received positive customer response. The coffee retailer charges a $2.49 base booking fee on top of the cost of coffee, food, and courier travel.



'We are driven to create new and unique digital experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers,' said Roz Brewer, group president and chief operating officer for Starbucks. 'Partnering with Uber Eats helps us take another step towards bringing Starbucks to customers wherever they are.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX