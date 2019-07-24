

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne, Inc. (TER) said it exceeded revenue and profit guidance for the second quarter on stronger than expected results in semiconductor test as continued growth in 5G infrastructure, networking and memory test spending more than offset lower demand from automotive and industrial device makers.



For the second-quarter, Non-GAAP EPS was $0.66 compared to $0.59, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter revenue was $564 million compared to $527 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $537.74 million, for the quarter.



For the third-quarter, Teradyne expects: non-GAAP net income of $0.64 to $0.74 per diluted share; and revenue of $540 million to $580 million. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.63 on revenue of $541.1 million.



Shares of Teradyne were up more than 14% after hours.



