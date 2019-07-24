

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that it has opened a broad antitrust review of big tech companies, examining whether they are unfairly restricting competition.



The Justice Department did n't disclose specific company names. But, companies such as Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are likely to be scrutinised in the wide-ranging probe, reports said.



Shares of Facebook, Alphabet, Amazon, and Apple were down about 1% in the after-hours trading, following the announcement.



The US Department of Justice said its anti-trust review would consider 'whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation or otherwise harmed consumers'.



The Department noted that the agency will examine practices of online platforms that dominate internet search, social media and retail services.



'Without the discipline of meaningful market-based competition, digital platforms may act in ways that are not responsive to consumer demands. The Department's antitrust review will explore these important issues,' said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division.



Last month, the Justice Department was reported to be preparing an investigation of Google to determine whether the search engine giant had broken anti-trust law.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX