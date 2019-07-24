

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Starwood Capital Group and Apollo Global Management have submitted offers to buy an aircraft-financing business owned by General Electric Co. (GE), which could fetch around $4 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



GE is working with advisers as it explores a possible sale of PK AirFinance, a subsidiary of the conglomerate's broader aircraft-leasing business known as GECAS.



GE has received interest from potential suitors, some of which -- including affiliates of Starwood and Apollo -- have advanced into the next round of bidding, the report said.



