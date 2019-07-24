

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. (NSANF.PK) plans to cut at least 5,200 additional jobs globally, more than doubling the number flagged earlier this year, Kyodo News reported, citing people familar with the matter. The move would be announced along with financial results on Thursday.



The job cuts include the 4,800 already announced in May. The further cuts would take the total number of reductions to 10,000, or more than 7% of Nissan's workforce.



Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn was arrested last year in Tokyo on allegations of financial misconduct.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX