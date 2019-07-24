

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automaker Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to the shareholders for the second-quarter was 1.3 billion euros or 1.24 euros per share, compared to net profit of 1.7 billion euros or 1.61 euros per share in the prior year. The latest-quarter results were mainly impacted by exceptional items of 4.2 billion euros.



Revenue for the quarter was 42.7 billion euros, an increase of 5% from last year.



The Group's total unit sales declined 1% to 822,000 passenger cars and commercial vehicles from the previous year.



Daimler expects unit sales in 2019 at the previous year number and revenue slightly above the prior year. It expects Group EBIT in 2019 to be significantly below the prior-year level.



For 2019, Mercedes-Benz Cars estimates revenue at the previous year's level. Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Trucks aim to achieve slightly higher revenue than in 2018.



Daimler Buses expects significant revenue growth. Daimler Financial Services anticipates a slight increase in revenue for 2019.



