

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) reported profit before tax of 166.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019, down 2.7 percent from 170.8 million pounds in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 95.6 pence, down from 97.5 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax decreased to 170.6 million pounds from 175.0 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 98.2 pence, compared to 100.2 pence in the prior-year period.



However, sales for the half year grew 1.7 percent to 714.7 million pounds from 702.8 million pounds in the year-ago period and reflects a favorable benefit from a weaker Sterling. In the Core Business, adjusted sales increased by 2.4 percent for the period.



The company increased its interim dividend by 3.9 percent to 39.5 pence.



Looking ahead, the company said that based on the current challenging economic conditions remaining unchanged, it expects a slight improvement in performance in the second half of the year versus the prior-year period.



