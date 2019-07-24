

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index eased more-than-estimated to the lowest level in six-and-a-half years in May, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 94.9 in May from 95.9 in April. The initial score for May was 95.2.



A similar lower score was last seen in December 2012.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 103.4 in May from 102.1 in the preceding month. The reading was revised up from 103.2.



This was the highest since October last year, when the score was 103.9.



The lagging index came in at 104.5 in May, unchanged from April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX