

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc's (VOD.L, VOD) announced Wednesday and agreement with O2 Telefónica UK Limited to share 5G active equipment, such as radio antennas, on joint network sites across the UK.



The deal will speed up 5G roll-out, reduce the impact on the environment as well as lower roll-out costs allowing more investment in services for customers.



Vodafone and O2 have also agreed to greater 5G network autonomy on approximately 2,700 sites in 23 of the UK's larger cities, representing just over 16% of combined mast sites.



In addition, Vodafone and O2 will now proceed to explore potential monetisation options for Cornerstone, the 50:50 joint venture company that owns and manages the parties' passive tower infrastructure.



