

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT.L) reported profit before tax of 20.0 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to 43.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 25.0 pence compared to 67.6 pence.



Underlying profit before tax totalled 46.6 million pounds compared to 48.3 million pounds, previous year. Underlying earnings per share was 69.3 pence compared to 75.3 pence.



First-half net interest income increased to 7.65 million pounds from 6.90 million pounds, prior year.



Total funds under management and administration reached a record 49.2 billion pounds at 30 June 2019, up 11.6% from 44.1 billion pounds at 31 December 2018.



The Group increased its interim dividend in line with its progressive dividend policy by 4.2% to 25 pence. The record date will be 6 September 2019 and the dividend will be paid on 1 October 2019.



