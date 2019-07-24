

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro plc (SGRO.L) reported that its profit before tax for the first-half of 2019 decreased to 410.8 million pounds from 570.9 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders declined to 395.9 million pounds or 36.9 pence per share from 557.2 million pounds or 55.2 pence per share in the prior year. The decrease in IFRS profits were driven primarily by unrealised and realised gains on property portfolio, including joint ventures at share, which were 164.4 million pounds lower in the first-half 2019 than in the same period a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share grew to 12.2 pence from 10.8 pence last year, reflecting the 22.0 million pounds increase in Adjusted profit after tax and non-controlling interests, partly offset by a higher number of shares following the equity placing in February 2019.



Revenue for the period grew to 233.3 million pounds from 167.2 million pounds last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX