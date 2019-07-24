sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,412 Euro		+0,08
+0,96 %
WKN: A0N9B0 ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 Ticker-Symbol: S4VC 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEGRO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,508
8,806
10:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEGRO PLC
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEGRO PLC8,412+0,96 %
FN Beta