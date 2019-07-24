

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp PLC (LWDB.L), a provider of financial and professional services, reported that its first-half profit before taxation surged to 78.76 million pounds from 20.27 million pounds last year. Return per ordinary share was 66.10 pence, up from 16.66 pence last year.



Group net revenue return per share was 15.68 pence, compared to 11.88 pence a year ago.



NAV per share per financial statements was 619.37 pence, compared to 638.21 pence a year ago.



Total income for the first-half increased to 33.12 million pounds from last year's 29.87 million pounds.



Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of 6.6 pence per share, an increase of 10.0 percent on prior year.



'We remain focussed on execution for the second half of this year, as we aim to deliver further growth against this difficult back drop. We are confident that we have an excellent investment management team and that our combined businesses are well placed for future longer term growth,' Denis Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, said.



