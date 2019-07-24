

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil Plc. (TLW.L) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 increased to $103.2 million or 7.1 cents per share from $53.9 million or 3.7 cents per share last year.



Profit from continuing activities before tax grew to $268.4 million from $150.5 million last year.



Sales revenue for the period declined to $872.3 million from $905.1 million in the prior year.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 2.35 cents/share which will be paid on 4 October 2019.



Full year 2019 oil production guidance is revised down to 89-93,000 bopd reflecting delays in TEN well completion.



Tullow's West Africa oil production averaged 88,700 bopd in the first half of 2019. This includes 2,700 bopd of production-equivalent insurance payments relating to the Jubilee field which have been realised under Tullow's Corporate Business Interruption insurance policy. First half 2019 working interest gas production averaged 300 boepd.



