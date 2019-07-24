

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Soft drinks maker Britvic Plc (BVIC.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter revenue was 360.1 million pounds, a decrease of 1.5 percent on a constant currency basis. The company further said it is confident of achieving market expectations for the full year.



In its third-quarter trading update, the company said revenue in GB grew despite the market declining in value and volume. Revenues were higher in Brazil and International regions, while performance in France and Ireland remained more challenging with a further softening.



Simon Litherland, Chief Executive, said, 'Overall we have delivered a solid performance against a more challenging backdrop in quarter three. We remain confident of achieving market expectations for the full year, underpinned by the strength of our brand portfolio, exciting commercial plans and a tight focus on cost control.'



