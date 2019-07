BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK Finance is set to publish UK mortgage approvals for June. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 42,800 versus 42,384 in May.



The pound advanced against its major counterparts before the data.



The pound was worth 134.57 against the yen, 1.2288 against the franc, 1.2461 against the greenback and 0.8941 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



