

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic sentiment fell for the third month in a row in July, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 95.1 in July from 95.2 in June.



The business confidence indicator decreased to 92.7 in July from 93.1 in the previous month.



The industry sentiment index was 90.3 in July, unchanged from June. The measure of confidence in construction dropped to 104.8 in July from 107.4 in the prior month, while that in trade rose to 94.8 from 93.1.



The consumer confidence index rose to 106.4 in July from 105.1 in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX