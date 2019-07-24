

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), a provider of cyber security solutions, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter net income was $185.53 million or $1.21 per share, down from $197.69 million or $1.24 per share last year.



Adjusted net income was $211 million, compared to $218 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.38, compared to $1.37 last year.



On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter increased 4 percent to $488 million from $468 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $487.55 million.



As of June 30, 2019, deferred revenues were $1.29 billion, up 11 percent from last year.



