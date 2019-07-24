

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.12 billion, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $0.75 billion, or $1.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 billion or $3.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $6.32 billion from $6.08 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.04 vs. $2.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.00 -Revenue (Q2): $6.32 Bln vs. $6.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.16 to $12.26 Full year revenue guidance: $25.30 to $25.50 Bln



