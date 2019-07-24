

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.14 billion, or $4.36 per share. This compares with $1.05 billion, or $3.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $4.64 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $25.47 billion from $22.94 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.21 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.64 vs. $4.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.61 -Revenue (Q2): $25.47 Bln vs. $22.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $102 Bln



