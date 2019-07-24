

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $138 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $143 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.92 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $143 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



