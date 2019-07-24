

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Wednesday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and investors watched the latest developments on the U.S.-China trade front.



Traders also digested weak data showing that Eurozone business growth stalled in July, hit by a deepening contraction in manufacturing.



The euro zone services PMI slid to 53.3 from 53.6 in the previous month while the manufacturing PMI declined to 46.4 from 47.6 a month ago, hitting a 79-month low. The composite output index fell to 51.5 from 52.2 in June.



The European Central Bank holds a policy meeting on Thursday amid expectations it will provide dovish guidance, paving the way for easing in September to stimulate Eurozone growth.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 percent at 390.60 after climbing 1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was little changed while France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down as much as 1 percent.



The British pound edged higher as Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing St. as Britain's new prime minister today.



Deutsche Bank slumped 4.5 percent. The German banking major reported a second-quarter net loss of 3.19 billion euros following a massive restructuring program announced earlier this month.



Automaker Daimler gained 2 percent. The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars booked its first quarterly loss in a decade, hit by a slowdown in sales and an increase in investment to develop electric and self-driving cars.



Groupe SEB shares plunged 5.2 percent. The French consortium that produces small appliances said it targets an organic sales growth above 7 percent and, based on current exchange rates, an increase of around 6 percent in reported operating result from activity for 2019.



Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza Group rose 1.3 percent after the company confirmed its FY19 mid-term view.



Dutch paints and chemicals maker Akzo Nobel N.V. soared 4.2 percent after its Q2 adjusted operating income surged 36 percent.



STMicroelectronics advanced 2.4 percent and Siltronic rallied 3.5 percent after Texas Instruments Inc. gave stronger-than-predicted sales and profit forecasts for the current quarter.



Aston Martin shares plunged 23 percent after the British manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers revealed a massive slump in sales.



A fall in iron ore prices pulled down mining stocks, with Anglo American falling as much 3.3 percent. Antofagasta and Glencore dropped around 1 percent each.



Events and publishing company Informa soared 6.4 percent after reporting sharp growth in interim profit and revenue.



Property investment and development company Segro rallied 2 percent on saying it is on track to spend £600m on new developments this year.



