

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Anthem Inc. (ANTM) on Wednesday raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings to be greater than $18.34 per share, including about $0.96 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $19.30 per share.



Previously, it expected earnings to be greater than $18.27 per share, including about $0.93 per share of net unfavorable items, and adjusted earnings to be greater than $19.20 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $19.29 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On July 23, 2019, the Audit Committee declared a third quarter 2019 dividend to shareholders of $0.80 per share, payable on September 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX