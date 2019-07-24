

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $62.84 million, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $43.31 million, or $2.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $570.22 million from $592.35 million last year.



Arch Coal Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.84 Mln. vs. $43.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.53 vs. $2.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.21 -Revenue (Q2): $570.22 Mln vs. $592.35 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX