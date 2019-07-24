

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported Wednesday solid operating results in the second quarter, including consolidated revenue growth, expanding operating income margin and record operating and free cash flow.



For the second quarter, net income attributable to AT&T was $3.7 billion or $0.51 per share, lower than $5.1 billion or $0.81 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding $0.38 of merger-amortization costs, a non-cash actuarial loss on benefit plans, merger- and integration-related expenses and other items, adjusted earnings was $0.89 per share, compared to $0.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.



AT&T's consolidated revenues for the quarter grew 15.3 percent to $45.0 billion from $39.0 billion in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the Time Warner acquisition, which closed on June 14, 2018.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.89 per share on revenues of $44.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income increased to $7.5 billion from last year's $6.5 billion, primarily due to the Time Warner acquisition.



Operating expenses were $37.5 billion, up from $32.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, due in part to the Time Warner acquisition, partially offset by cost efficiencies and lower Entertainment Group and wireless equipment costs.



The company said its wireless business grew revenues, profitability and phone customers, both postpaid and prepaid. WarnerMedia delivered another strong quarter with both revenue and operating income growth. The Entertainment Group profitability continued to stabilize, and even grow.



Further, the company reaffirmed its guidance of low single-digit adjusted earnings growth for fiscal 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX