

SANTANDER (dpa-AFX) - Santander Holdings USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), said that Timothy Wennes will become President and Chief Executive Officer of Santander Bank, N.A. or 'SBNA', effective September 16, 2019. He joins SBNA from MUFG Union Bank in California.



Wennes succeeds Duke Dayal, who was named Chief Financial Officer of Santander UK on July 10, 2019, effective September 16, 2019. Dayal currently serves as CEO of SBNA and CFO of Santander US.



The company noted that Fahmi Karam, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.'s (SC) Head of Pricing and Analytics, will succeed Alvarez as CFO of SC, effective September 16, 2019. He will continue to lead the Pricing and Analytics group in addition to his new role.



Shawn Allgood, currently Executive Vice President at Chrysler Capital, succeeds Richard Morrin as Head of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships at Santander Consumer USA, effective immediately. Morrin has resigned to assume a CEO role with a privately-held company outside of the auto finance industry.



